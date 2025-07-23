Naval Chief applauds PRNigeria for countering fake news, promoting national security

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, has commended PRNigeria’s Fact-Check Desk for its unwavering commitment to credible journalism and objective reporting, particularly in combating fake news, misinformation, and information warfare.

The commendation was delivered during a courtesy visit to the Naval Headquarters in Abuja by a delegation led by Yushau A. Shuaib, Chief Executive Officer of Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential, and Emergency Digest.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, the Director of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral A. Ahmed, hailed PRNigeria as an authoritative voice in national security reporting and fact-checking.

He emphasised that in a time of increasing disinformation and adversarial propaganda, PRNigeria has emerged as a frontline defender of truth and national stability.

“PRNigeria’s fact-checking efforts are vital in shielding the public from incitement and false narratives,” Rear Admiral Ahmed stated, adding: “By promoting accuracy, it plays a critical role in preserving peace, strengthening governance, and preventing social disintegration—all essential to national security.”

He further lauded PRNigeria’s independent perception index, which he described as an objective tool for evaluating institutional performance and public reputation across key sectors.

Rear Admiral Ahmed assured the visiting team that the Nigerian Navy would continue to support and collaborate with PRNigeria and similar organisations in advancing common national interests.

In his remarks, Shuaib presented PRNigeria’s latest quarterly media perception report on the Nigerian Navy, covering the period from May to July 2025.

According to Shuaib, the data-driven review showed that 62 percent of media coverage during the three-month span portrayed the Navy in a positive light.

He noted that more than 50 news reports, 72 percent of which were published on digital platforms, highlighted the Navy’s achievements in maritime security, civil-military cooperation, and inter-agency coordination.

Among the Navy’s operational milestones, he cited the interception of trafficked pangolin scales, recovery of stolen crude oil, and disruption of illegal refining activities.

The Navy also recorded the seizure of 76 vessels and the arrest of 242 suspects over a two-year anti-oil theft campaign, with over N34 billion worth of maritime crimes foiled.

Shuaib further praised the Navy’s community-focused efforts, including medical outreaches, infrastructure projects, food security initiatives, and educational support.

He acknowledged strategic plans such as the induction of new patrol vessels, combat helicopters, and the establishment of a Special Operations Command.

The Navy’s embrace of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for training and internal operations also drew commendation.

While noting that a small percentage of media reports reflected isolated challenges, including tragic incidents involving personnel, Shuaib emphasised the Navy’s professionalism, resilience, and consistency in fulfilling its mandate.

He recommended enhanced inter-agency synergy, continued investment in strategic communication, and proactive engagement with the media.

He also suggested documenting the Navy’s legacy and accomplishments through third-party, independent reporting, and legacy publications, citing PRNigeria’s ongoing efforts in this regard.

Assuring the Navy of PRNigeria’s unwavering partnership in promoting accurate narratives and countering disinformation, Shuaib concluded by urging the naval leadership to sustain its commendable trajectory.

“The Nigerian Navy’s growing impact is not only noted—it is deeply appreciated by the Nigerian public and the international community,” he stated.

By PRNigeria.

Post Views: 22