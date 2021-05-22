The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has directed the cancellation of the events marking the 65th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

According to naval spokesman, Commodore Suleman Dahun, the decision followed the sad demise of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, some senior officers, other officers and personnel in the air crash of May 21, 2021 in Kaduna.

Dahun said: “The CNS commiserates with the nation and offers the condolences of officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy to Mr. President, the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force as well as families of the departed. May their souls rest in peace.”

The navy had rolled out time-table for the celebration of its 65th anniversary.