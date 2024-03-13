Natures Gentle Touch advocates total wellness for all-round development of women

Nigerian women have been charged to prioritise their health and well-being for all-round development to enable them to be equipped and contribute positively to society.

Chijioke Anaele, Chief Executive Officer of Natures Gentle Touch, gave this charge when he spoke at a conference.

The conference was organised by the Association of Women N Media in commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

Themed: “Building a 21st-century woman in every ramification.” the event was held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hall, Alausa, Ikeja.

Represented at the event by Joy Ebu, Human Resources/Admin Manager, Anaele noted that building a 21st-century woman in every ramification can be challenging and demanding, but achievable, adding that it is essential to take care of their wellness to succeed in every area.

He said: “It is possible for women to have it all, to enjoy a thriving professional life while keeping a sound mind, relationships, personal aspirations and general well-being.

“Take time for yourself, practice self-care, and build a support system to help you navigate the journey of being a 21st-century woman.

“By prioritising your wellness, you can succeed in your career, at home, in society, and in your personal life.

“It is also important to remember that it’s not a one-time thing but a continuous effort.

“Make sure to check in on yourself regularly and adjust your self-care routine accordingly.”

Anaele further reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to partnering with them in empowerment and care as they inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion for a better world.

Highlights at the conference included the cutting of cake, hair analysis by Nature’s Gentle Touch, and other fun activities.

Natures Gentle Touch, a leader in cosmetics, skin, hair and personal care in Africa, also prides itself as a company that empowers Africans through beauty solutions and knowledge to reflect their unique sense of style.