Natural wellness firm Quincy, upgrades to full integrated healthcare firm

Quincy Wellness and Naturopathic Centre, a Natural Weight Management, Preventative Health, Nutrition Medicine and Stress Management outfit has upgraded and moved into full-fledged integrated healthcare services.

Quincy Managing Director, Dr Tobi Ayodele-Keeney, while addressing journalists in her Ikoyi office disclosed that a team of well-trained and duly certified medical personnel who are always on ground combine western medication with traditional medicine to treat patients with any form of illnesses.

He confirmed that treatments are carried out only after patients had been subjected to laboratory tests.

She, however, maintained that priority and emphasis are placed on natural traditional medicine rather than western medicine.

“At Quincy Wellness & Naturopathic Centre, we do integrated medicine. World Health Organization (WHO), has said African traditional medicine should be integrated into the healthcare system of Africa. Countries that are proactive have gathered themselves together and started doing it.

“At Quincy, we have the licenses to practice both services. In our clinic, we offer a wide range of services and treat patients in line with Covid-19 especially, malaria, typhoid to chronic diseases which western medicine could not cure.

“We go traditional in a modernized way to treat patients. People do not admittedly say they have Covid-19, but we found out that we have been treating Covid-19 related symptoms. There are some hallmark signs that are associated with Covid-19.

“When we check those signs and they are present in a person’s body, we treat and manage those symptoms and the person gets well. From our experience, we also realized that using drugs alone will not work, but combining medicine with herbs gave us far better results.

“And in our quest to make healthcare easily accessible to people, we do home treatment at a very affordable charge” Dr. Ayodele-Keeney

On the efficacy of traditional medicine over western medicine, she indicated that the effectiveness of natural medicine cannot be over-emphasized, as she averred that there are limitations to western medicine, whereas in herbal medicine, the limitation is not in the medicine itself, but rather in the application of the medicine.

She pointed out that there are some extreme health cases that western medicine cannot cure which traditional medicine can treat and cure.

She pointed out: “There are limitations to western medicine, however, in herbal medicine; the limitation is not in the medicine itself, rather in its application, like dosage and standardization, that’s where the limitations are, and not necessarily the medication.

“However, when the two are joined together by reducing the limitation of western medicine, you reduce the limitation of the application of traditional medicine, then you get a quicker and healthier result with less side effects in general. Take for instance, in the medical world, there is no treatment for kidney failure, they can only slow down the progression, but in herbal medicine, we can reverse it.

“At Quincy, traditional medicine is our main medicine and western medicine is the alternative one, meaning if healthy living fails, eating healthy fails, taking the herbs that God has planted on earth to eat as food fails, then we will now make use of western medicine.

“It should be seen that way and not that we use western medicine first which just treat symptoms and when everything else fails, we now turn to ‘agbo’. That’s what Africans have been doing and it’s failing us” the Quincy boss added.

With respect to how patients are treated at Quincy Wellness & Naturopathic Centre, Dr. Ayodele-Keeney asserted, “We run some tests on our patients, we do family health history. That is done by our awareness consultants or doctors depending on the condition because we usually work as a team”.

Recall that before now, natural weight loss, aesthetic and skin care are the major preoccupation of Quincy Herbals, but a wide range of healthcare services have been added to its stable, ranging from medical clinic, diagnostic lab, home health medical assessment and care, home laboratory services, telemedicine, detailed integrative medical care, traditional medicine among others.