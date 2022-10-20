Natural and safe aphrodisiacs for men, by Tiwa Says

Every man likes to think of himself as a stud, but unfortunately after a certain age, that youthful vigour begins to depreciate.

Then at that age begins the search for all sorts of aphrodisiacs to improve sexual libido and performance.

Because, let’s face it, everyone wants better sex.

It is important to note that every man reacts differently to these aphrodisiacs. Besides, not everyone needs an aphrodisiac. Some just need a change of lifestyle. Some need to lose some weight and change their diet, while others need to relax and take things easy.

Some of these drugs and portions have been known to cause more harm than good. Yet, it does not reduce the search for the perfect “energizer”. Some natural remedies are effective when used in the right proportions and at the right time.

Some of these include:

Okro

I know some people have reservations about this vegetable, but it is a complete powerhouse because it contains iron, folate, zinc, vitamin B and magnesium, which is a natural relaxant. All these nutrients keep the pleasure organs healthy and in tip-top shape.

Ginseng

We are all familiar with this herb. Studies have shown it to be effective in increasing overall sexual performance and even desire. It is best taken as a tea. However, it is known to increase blood pressure when taken too much. So people with hypertension should avoid this herb.

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are not only delicious, they are known to increase testosterone and sex drive in men and even women. It is best eaten fresh with the seeds or drunk as juice. They are also high in oxidants.

Bananas

This fruit is a great energy booster. A study found that bananas are as effective as energy drinks in boosting your energy. What does a man want, if not more sexual stamina?

Watermelon

This juicy fruit is rich in citrulline, which works by improving blood circulation and increasing the desire for sex.

Strawberries

This fruit deserves more applause for its benefits. It contains folic acid and B-group vitamins that not only boost male libido, but also improve the quality of semen.

Nuts

Nuts in general are very nutritious with a lot of benefits to the body. Walnuts and other nuts are rich in l-arginine, which helps the body to produce nitric oxide. Nitric oxide dilates blood vessels, encourages blood flow and improves the quality of erections.

Some other aphrodisiacs for men that we often ignore include:

Red wine or champagne, coffee, cocoa and milk, all in moderate quantity are considered to be very potent in enhancing sexual performance and pleasure…all things being equal.

Let’s not forget the dates and chocolates…which is a stress reliever.

So if you want to add new life to your relationship or you just want your sexual experience to be more intense and pleasurable, it’s time to add these foods to your diet.

Finally, eating a healthy diet, keeping active and maintaining good sleep and stress management habits are the best ways to improve your sex and love life.

