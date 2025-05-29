Native doctor who buries humans alive for ritual purposes uncovered, flees

A native doctor who buries humans alive for ritual purposes, Levi Onyeka Obu, aka Ezeani and E-Dey-Play-E-Dey-Show, has been uncovered in Enugu State, but fled before policemen and vigilantes could reach his house where he carries out the barbaric act.

According to available information, the activities of the native doctor came into the open following the abduction of a 13-year-old girl for the same purpose.

The 13-year-old girl, who was abducted by the legmen of Obu, attracted attention to the house as she was about to be thrown into the pit where the corpses of some others were discovered.

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the development and the arrest of three accomplices of Obu.

A statement by the command’s spokesman and a Superintendent of Police, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said: “Police operatives of the Enugu State Command, attached to the Umumba Division, in the early hours of May 27, 2025, at about 3:15am, in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch personnel and vigilant community members, successfully rescued a 13-year-old girl (name withheld), allegedly kidnapped for ritual murder, at Umuojor village in Ishiagu community of Ezeagu Local Government Area.

“The operation also led to the arrest of three male suspects connected to the crime, namely: Uche Kingsley Agumba, 33; Ilo Nweze Onyedikachi, 36; and Ejike Odinwankpa, 38.

“The prime suspect, identified as Levi Onyeka Obu nicknamed ‘Ezeani’ and ‘E-Dey-Play-E-Dey-Show,’ a native doctor and prominent member of the community, fled the scene and is currently at large.

“During the rescue, two decomposing bodies, one male and one female, were discovered buried in a concrete-sealed pit within an uncompleted building, owned and used as a shrine and heinous criminal activities by the fleeing prime suspect.

“Investigations reveal that the deceased victims were recently murdered and buried in the pit by the suspects for ritual purposes, and the rescued child was moments away from suffering the same fate before the timely intervention.

“In line with its laws, the Enugu State Government has demolished the buildings owned by the fleeing prime suspect and used for the criminal enterprise.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, who promptly visited the crime scene, has commended the efforts of the police operatives, local security groups and community members, whose collaboration ensured the success of the operation.

“He has also directed the Command’s Tactical Squads, as well as Investigation and Intelligence Units, to intensify efforts in tracking down the fleeing suspect and other accomplices still at large, with a firm resolve to ensure justice is served.”

