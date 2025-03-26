Native doctor, three others arrested over alleged ritual killing of two children

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested four persons over their alleged role in the ritual killing of two children at Rukpokwu Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to available information, the prime suspect had sent the two children on an errand, and upon their return, took them to an uncompleted building, drugged them and later killed them.

It was also learned that the suspect cut off some vital parts of the two children and scooped their blood into a bottle.

Confirming the development in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said the incident happened on Monday and was reported at Rumuokoro Special Area.

She disclosed that the corpses of the victims were recovered and sent to a mortuary.

Iringe-Koko narrated that four people, a native doctor, the prime suspect, his girlfriend, and another accomplice have been arrested and detained.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the public of the arrest of suspects involved in a horrific case of ritual killing of two children, Chizaram Onuche and Chidinma Onuche, both 7-year-olds.

“This follows a report transferred from the Special Area Division, prompting operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take swift action.

“On 23rd March 2025, at approximately 9 am, operatives arrested a native doctor and other individuals involved in the heinous crime.

“During the operation, law enforcement officers recovered key evidence, including a bottle containing the drained blood of the victims.

“Aniekan Sunday Uko (Male, 27 years): A native of Akwa Ibom, residing at 2nd Pipeline, Rukpokwu.

“He lured victims to his location, drugged them using a drink known as Black Bullet as a sedative, and subsequently slaughtered them, collecting their blood in a bottle.

“Luis John Uwelemele (Female, 19 years): A native of Cross River State, residing at Omuike, Aluu. She is the girlfriend of the first suspect. Aniekan and is linked to the crime.

“Kingsley Opurum (Male, 43 years): A native of Etche, Rivers State, residing at 3rd Pipeline, Eneka. He has been implicated as the native doctor complicit in the murder of the deceased.

“Friday Silas (Male, 47 years) – A native of Plateau State, residing at 2nd Pipeline, Rukpokwu. The first suspect claimed that he allowed him to stay at the uncompleted building where the killings took place.

“Aniekan confessed that he became involved in the ritual killing after visiting the native doctor and witnessing him perform similar rituals for others in exchange for wealth.

“The native doctor instructed him to provide fresh human remains and blood for ritualistic purposes.”

Iringe-Koko disclosed that police during the arrest recovered blood of the victims in a bottle and can of the substance used in drugging the victim.

“Law enforcement officials visited the scene of the crime, documented evidence with photographs, and recovered additional exhibits.

“The following items were retrieved: A kitchen knife identified as the murder weapon. A bottle filled with the victims’ blood, scooped by the suspect. An empty can of Black Bullet used to drug the victims before the act. A spoon used to collect the victims’ blood.

“The deceased victims’ bodies have been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy,” she added.

The police spokesperson, however, stressed the Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju’s resolution to ensure justice in the matter.

