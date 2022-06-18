Native doctor, 34, remanded in prison over alleged rape of minor

Iordye Edwin, 34, a driver and native doctor, who resides Behind Mobile Barracks, Makurdi, Benue State has been ordered remanded for alleged Rape.

The Magistrate, Vincent Kor, did not take his plea for want of jurisdiction when arraigned before a Makurdi Magistrates Court.

Kor ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Center, Makurdi pending further investigation.

He then adjourned the case to August 2 for further mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Ato Godwin, had earlier told the court that the case was reported by one Blessing Tyokpe, who resided Behind Federal Low Cost, Naka Road, Makurdi on June 13.

The complainant stated that her cousin, one Comfort Uza, 15, was having pains on her leg, and the defendant, who was supposed to be a native healer, was invited to come and treat her.

According to the prosecutor, Edwin, who asked Comfort to pull off her clothes, robbed a substance on her body, then forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

He said the defendant was arrested during police investigation.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 284 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue State 2004, as amended.

Godwin said investigations were still ongoing into the matter and asked the court for an adjournment.