Nationwide Protests: NSCDC nabs 32 for vandalism

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Friday announced the arrest of 32 persons for vandalising shops and other buildings on the first day of the nationwide protests against bad governance.

This was disclosed in a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, CSC Babawale Afolabi, in Abuja.

Accordingly, he said the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has placed all Zonal Commanders, Head of Formations and State Commandants across the 36 States and FCT on red alert.

“The NSCDC Boss who led a team of operatives to monitor the protests last night in Abuja expressed concern about the attacks meted out on security agencies deployed to protect government infrastructure and the civil populace”, said Afolabi.

The CG also lamented that organizers of the protests were not present in lost cases, thereby giving room for unscrupulous elements to infiltrate the demonstrators.

“It is very lamentable that there was the incidence of fierce attacks on security operatives and wanton destruction of properties in Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Gombe and many other States just as officers and men were injured and NSCDC operational vehicle was set ablaze in Katsina.

“The Commandant General further hinted that 32 suspects were arrested by NSCDC men at Sabo Gari, Bata France road and Murtala Mohammed Way in Kano; he said the operatives swiftly intervened while outnumbered protesters were carting away with goods worth thousands of naira.

“While #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests kicked off August 1, our men who had been earlier briefed on the need to safeguard all critical national assets and infrastructure across the board did not hesitate to ensure that 32 suspects were apprehended for vandalism, looting and destruction of property.

“They would be properly investigated and legal actions be appropriately taken.

“Representing the NSCDC Helmsman on Day 2 of the protest the Acting DCG Operations, Phillip Ayuba fcai has further reiterated the marching order of the Commandant General charging the officers and men to ensure civility and imbibe professionalism in dealing with the peaceful protesters.

“He noted that the security agencies will not tolerate any act of violence and destruction of government facilities as those who dare would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law”, the statement added

