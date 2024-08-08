Nationwide Protests: IPC faults attack on News Central reporters, cameraman

The International Press Centre (IPC), on Wednesday, condemned the assault perpetrated against News Central reporters and cameramen by suspected hoodlums at Freedom Park, Ojota during the hunger protests in Lagos.

This was as the Managing Director of News Central TV, Kayode Akintemi, also visited the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, to express concerns over the attack.

Press Freedom Officer of IPC, Melody Akinjiyan, lamented that the incident and others recorded since the nationwide protests commenced raised concerns about press freedom and the safety of journalists.

Melody, in a statement, said: “The thugs who were more than 10 attacked the crew of News Central Television, who went to the venue to monitor the situation.

“When the News Central crew arrived, police directed them to leave the park. They relocated to a distant location to continue their live broadcast.

“During the broadcast, the journalists were confronted by the hoodlums wielding sticks and shovels. The thugs assaulted several reporters and forced them to flee, Daily Report published.

“Report published on Pulse.ng stated that ‘the Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered an immediate investigation into this incident.

“He mandated the investigating team to fish out the miscreants and ensure their prosecution accordingly.

“He gave this directive yesterday when the crew, led by News Central MD, Kayode Akintemi, submitted an official complaint letter at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja’.

“IPC is, therefore, again calling on the security agencies, in particular the Commissioner of Police of Lagos State to fulfil his pledge to go after the thugs who assaulted the journalists and interrogate the policemen who looked the other way while journalists were being attacked.”

Meanwhile, Akintemi voiced concerns about the assault on journalists, emphasising the need for the police to ensure the safety and security of media personnel.

According to him, newsmen were critical to the functioning of a democratic society.

During the meeting, he condemned the brazen assault on journalists, who were simply performing their constitutional duties.

In his letter of complaint on the harassment of News Central’s journalists, he emphasized the need for the police to ensure the safety and security of media personnel that are critical to the functioning of a democratic society.

In his response, the Lagos CP assured Mr Akintemi that the command would investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

