Nationwide Protests: Bauchi Police urge organisers to reconsider

The Bauchi Police Command have expressed concerns over the planned nationwide “Take It Back Movement” protest, urging organisers to reconsider and postpone the event.

The protest, scheduled for Monday, coincides with National Police Day, which is intended to recognise the resilience and dedication of officers and men within the Nigeria Police Force.

CSP Ahmed Wakil, Spokesperson of the command, made this known to newsmen on Sunday in Bauchi, while affirming citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.

The command has questioned the timing and motivation behind staging protests on a day meant to celebrate the nation’s security personnel.

The police described the move as “potentially unpatriotic”, warning that it could tarnish the image of both the police and the country.

The police said that organisers of the protest failed to formally notify any security agency and did not request the necessary security coverage.

“As a result, the command strongly advised the group to reconsider and postpone the demonstration, citing increasing security concerns and the need to prioritise public safety,” Wakil said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed all Area Commanders, Tactical Units, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to intensify visibility patrols across identified flashpoints in Bauchi State.

The command also reaffirmed its commitment to executing its mandate in accordance with the law while respecting human rights and encouraged the organisers and individuals contemplating participation to engage in dialogue with appropriate governmental institutions to express their concerns.

”The organisers are also urged to submit a detailed plan outlining the parameters of the peaceful protest, including date, time, and location, for proper analysis and arrangements.

”Failure to do so may result in accountability for any adverse situations that could disrupt the peaceful environment currently enjoyed by citizens of Bauchi State.

”The command urges parents and guardians, along with all citizens and residents of Bauchi, to refrain from involving the youth in activities that could destabilise the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

”The police will rigorously exercise its statutory responsibilities to uphold the law and preserve peace and order,” he said.

The command also urged residents to go about their lawful activities and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, the Police Rescue Me App, or by contacting the emergency numbers 08151849417 and 09053872273. (NAN)

