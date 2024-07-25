Nationwide Protest: We’ll continue to protect lives, property – NGF pledges

Thirty-six state Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have reiterated their commitment to improving the security and protection of lives and property at the sub-national level.

The governors spoke when the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu briefed them during the Wednesday meeting that entered into the early hours of yesterday on the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1st to 10th that has heightened tension in the country.

The NGF emphasised the importance of implementing robust security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens within their respective states.

On his part, Mallam Ribadu promised to support the governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level.

This was contained in a Communique signed by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“The NGF received a briefing from the National Security Adviser’s (NSA) office on the current security situation in the country.

“The NSA noted the growing momentum for a planned protest demanding government attention. The NSA is committed to supporting the governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level.

“The governors thanked the NSA and reinstated its commitment to enhance the security of lives and properties at the subnational,” It partly read.

Earlier at the meeting, Local Government Autonomy topped the agenda, but in the end, the governors did not mention any decision taken on the Supreme Court ruling on the autonomy of the 774 local Governments in the country.

The communique was also silent about the Governors’ position and discussion on deferment of the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling on LGA autonomy, rather it read that the Governors pledged support for NBA and AGFs of the 36 States,

They added that they received a briefing from the body of Attorneys General of the 36 states on the Supreme Court ruling on the financial autonomy of local governments.

According to reports, the governors started arriving for the meeting at 9 pm at the National Secretariat of the forum, Maitama, Abuja on Wednesday and it ended at past 2 am today

According to the agenda which was sighted, the issue of Local Government Autonomy came under Matters arising and briefing by the Chairman of the forum and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Other parts of the agenda read, “United Nations General Assembly – Update; State Contribution and Shareholder Rights in Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) – Update; Update by NGF Secretariat – Ag. Director General; Presentations1 Minister of Health and Social Welfare, 1i. World Bank Country Office; F is Any other Business, A.O.B. and G. Communique.”

The Communique read, “The Forum received a presentation from the Honorable Minister of Health and Social Welfare on the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Program (NHSRIP).

“The minister provided updates on the Sector-Wide Approach, the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), Primary Health Care (PHC) Revitalization, and the National Supply Chain Management. Governors reiterated their commitment to improving health outcomes for all Nigerians.

“Members received the new Country Director of the World Bank, Mr. Ndiame Diop, and his team. They introduced themselves to the Forum and presented the Bank’s various programmes currently being implemented in the states, including HOPE (Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equality), Food and Nutrition Security, and SPIN (Sustainable

”Welcomed the new Country Director and his team, assured them of the governors’ continued support, and expressed their willingness to support the programmes implementation across the country.

“Members received a briefing from the body of Attorneys General of the 36 states on the Supreme Court ruling on the financial autonomy of local governments.

“Members received a briefing from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the recent change in the association’s leadership and other initiatives. The NBA expressed their commitment to working with the States in defence of our democracy and the rule of

“The governors highlighted the importance of such a revered association and the role they play in ensuring effective governance. They assured the governors of their continued collaboration and readiness to provide necessary support.”

At the meeting were Governors of Abia, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Plateau, Yobe, Imo, Benue, Cross River, Ondo, Zamfara, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kano, Kwara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Oyo, Ogun and Gombe. Also were Deputy Governors of Enugu, Borno State

