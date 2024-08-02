Nationwide Protest: Kaduna Police arrest man dressed in camouflage uniform, miscreants

The Kaduna State Police Command said it has apprehended miscreants who hijacked a procession of youths and other citizens on the first day of the End Bad Governance protest, and vandalised State Government, private and police assets.

Among those arrested, according to the command, was a man dressed in police camouflage uniform, and others wielding dangerous weapons.

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State, CP Audu Ali Dabigi called on parents and guardians to restrain their wards from involvement in violent acts, assuring that his operatives would continue to maintain law and order by not allowing criminals breathing space.

Recall that on Thursday, the Police arrested no fewer than twenty-four miscreants involved in violent conducts occasioned by mischief in the State, which resulted to 2 police operative sustaining injuries following the infamous sudden outbreak of violence that characterized the nationwide protest in Kaduna

The State Police Spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan said as they had envisaged earlier on, “the somewhat peaceful protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who took undue advantage of the so-called faceless sponsors and unleashed their planned mayhem on the State.”

Explaining further, he said ” the unruly miscreants attempted to gain access into the Kaduna State Government House before they were resisted by the security personnel at the said location, injured two police men, broke the glasses of a Police armoured personnel carrier stationed at entrance of the Government House.

“They subsequently attacked the office and staff of the Kaduna State traffic law enforcement agency (KASTLEA) and torched the former along with adjoining other State Government offices.

“Twenty-five numbers of these hoodlums were arrested with exhibits indicating their violent tendencies.

“These exhibits included scissors, jack knives and even live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition recovered from one Hassan Ibrahim of Rigasa area Kaduna.

“Similarly, one suspect was arrested dressed in Police camouflage uniform for deception.

“Despite the Inspector General of Police’s advice to groups intending to protest, to liaise with the Commissioner of Police of the State they so wished to protest, in order to fashion out modalities for a peaceful protest, no individual or group that has up till this very moment notified the Kaduna Police Command of its intention to protest in the State.

”In the absence of such a notice, it will be presumed that there’s none and any attempt to protest violently, those persons or groups will be termed miscreants and will be treated as such.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, CP A.D. Ali, psc is calling on all parents and guardians to restrain their wards from indulging in disturbance of the public peace.

“He further said the Command will not hesitate to treat such tendencies with the seriousness they deserve.”

