Nationwide Protest: Education minister tasks VCs on students, staff safety

Ahead of the proposed nationwide protest on August 1, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has directed Vice Chancellors to ensure the security and safety of staff and students in their domain.

This is contained in a circular issued by the Acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, dated July 28 and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The minister also urged students to remain on campus and focus on their academic pursuits so as to avoid exposure to any potential danger during the planned protests.

“The Federal Government is not unaware of the rights of any Nigerian to peaceful protest but is concerned about the safety of staff, students, and university property should there be any protest action.

Also Read:

“Consequently, the minister has directed that vice chancellors of all Nigerian universities take pro-active steps to ensure the security and safety of the university community, including staff and students.

“In addition, they are to please issue specific statements to assure staff and students of their safety.

“It is also advisable that students remain on campus to focus on their academic pursuits so as to avoid exposure to any potential danger during the planned protests,” the circular reads.

NAN

Post Views: 0