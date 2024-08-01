Trending
Nationwide Protest: Bonfire, teargas in front of Kano Government house

Angry protesters have reportedly set ablaze tyres in front of the Kano State government house to protest hunger and bad governance in the country.

It was gathered that the protesters also pelted the security agents stationed in the area with stones.

It took the intervention of the security agencies who shot teargas into the air to disperse the angry protesters.

