Nationwide blackout as Nigeria’s electricity grid collapses again

Nigeria has again been thrown into darkness after the national grid system, operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria from Osogbo in Osun State, collapsed.

A check by The Guardian in the early hour of today (Thursday) showed that the grid plummeted to a meagre 273 megawatts of electricity coming from two out of the over 27 electricity generation.

This comes barely a week after the TCN rolled out the drum to celebrate a questionable 400 days of grid stability.

A number of Distribution Companies confirmed to The Guardian that the grid went down at 00:41AM, disclosing that most of their feeders are out.

As of 4am on Thursday, five generating plants were on the grid.

Afam VI had 0.70MW, Dadinkowa was generating 0.00MW, Ibom Power had 32.90MW, Jebba had 240MW and Olorunsogo was on the grid with zero generation.

At about 1AM midnight, the total power on the grid was 35MW, indicating that the country experienced a total collapse.

The grid went to 193MW at about 3AM before climbing to 273MW when this report was filed.

The TCN has not responded to inquiries by our correspondent about the development.

The Guardian.