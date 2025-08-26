National Youths Games: Kano to airlift 170 athletes to Asaba

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the airlifting of the state’s contingent to Asaba, Delta State for the forthcoming National Youth Games.

The acting Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Ibrahim Fagge, disclosed this shortly after a meeting with the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Mustapha Kwankwaso, in Kano on Monday.

He said the decision was in line with Governor Yusuf’s pledge to prioritise the safety of athletes representing the state at national sporting events.

Fagge recalled that 22 athletes from the state lost their lives in a road accident while returning from Ogun State during the National Sports Festival.

The 2024 NSF was tagged: “Gateway Games.”

Fagge said: “The governor is a humble leader who has shown concern and readiness to deploy all available means to protect the lives and property of Kano people.”

He said the state would present 170 athletes to compete in 17 sporting events at the Games.

He urged the athletes to strive to make the state proud and remain good ambassadors of the government and people of Kano throughout the competition.

The acting chairman added that two coaster buses with drivers had already been deployed to Asaba, the Delta State capital, to assist the contingent and provide local logistics during the games.

He called on the residents of the state to pray for the athletes’ successful outing at the 10-day event.

The contingent is expected to depart Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano for Asaba on Tuesday (today).

