National Youth Cup: Bayern Munich Coach certifies Awka stadium

Bayern Munich FC Academy Coach, Christopher Loch has described the football pitch at Awka Township Stadium, Anambra as good for the game.

Loch, who was in Awka for the Bayern National Youth Cup, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)that the pitch was perfectly built and should be maintained regularly.

He said it was good for football movement and control.

According to the German, I was not expecting to see this, it is an amazing perfect pitch; good for football, we had this event in Abuja, the pitch was natural grass but not as perfect as this.

“Pitches like this enhance the beauty of football; that is why coaches and players look for good pitches.

“It is good for ball movement and ball control and off the ball. We had this event in Abuja, the pitch was natural grass but not perfect,” he said.

He said all that was needed was good maintenance and regular use.

He said, “For a football game, I don’t think any is missing here, the only thing missing here are the players, let there be more games here,” he said.

A football enthusiast John Chidozie commended the Anambra government for contracting Monimichelle Construction Company to put the hybrid synthetic pitch in place.

Chidozie appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to allow the contractor maintain the pitch for a while before it would be handed over to the government.

He added that his appeal followed the huge sum being spent on the renovation of the stadium.