National Women Basketball League: Zenith Bank, NBBF gear up for 2nd phase

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, organisers of the annual domestic league, and the sponsors, Zenith Bank PLC, are getting set for the second phase of the 2025 Women’s Basketball League scheduled to take place in both the Atlantic and Savannah conferences.

The second phase is expected to take place between August 24 and September 1.

A board member and Head of Media, NBBF, Felix Awogu, confirmed readiness to adhere to the commencement date of the second phase as originally scheduled.

According to Awogu: “All is in place for a successful completion of the league as the Atlantic Conference will take place at the Ilorin Township Stadium, while the Savannah Conference is billed for Jos, Plateau State.”

In the first phase, which took place in Benin, Edo State, defending Champions, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries Basketball Team and First Bank, had a good run against others like Dolphins, Bayelsa Blue Whales, and First Deep Waters.

In the Savannah Conference, Air Warriors and Plateau Rocks were the high fliers in a group which also has Customs, Kada Angels, HAM Warriors, Titans, Royal Aces, and Nasarawa Amazons.

The sponsor of the league, Zenith Bank, has assured that the organisation is ready to continue its commitment to the development of the game in Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeoji, stated that the sponsors are always proud of the league, which over the years has produced results for Nigeria.

Dr. Umeoji said: “We look forward to the second phase because that is where the finalists will emerge.

“We are working towards making the tournament better every year.”

The NBBF is yet to announce the dates for the 2025 finals billed for Lagos in which the best eight teams from the two conferences will vie for the 2025 title.

Post Views: 1