National Troupe canvases for cultural values preservation through performing arts

The National Troupe of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja called for the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural values through performing arts.

“It is significant that we preserve our culture with performing arts to help us to reclaim our cultural values, its Artistic Director, Ahmed Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“There is no way one can develop economically and socially without understanding his or her cultural dynamics.

“Performing arts in schools will help to inculcate values in children as most parents have lost touch with Nigeria’s cultural values owing to their busy schedules,’’ he said.

Mohammed noted that failure to preserve and promote the culture of Nigeria through performing arts would expose Nigerians to avoidable dangers of cultural values decline.

“Performing arts serve as one of the most significant, dynamic, and social influences on human behaviour and interaction.

“They also provide a commanding and democratic way of sharing, shaping, and expressing human and cultural values,’’ he said.

Mohammed said also that performing arts had a way of telling the story of Nigeria’s way of life.

Local music, dance and drama also reflected the nation’s identity just as they had influence on communities, he said.

“Music has a way of communicating to us effectively. Even when we do not understand the lyrics, the soul in the music moves us,’’ he told NAN.

Mohammed noted that Nigeria’s culture included modes of dressing, mannerism, music, dance and food, among others.

He added that performing arts would help Nigerians to invite certain mannerisms into individuals’ attitudes.

The artistic director urged parents to raise their children to be abreast of their cultural values and avoid their being replaced by foreign cultures.