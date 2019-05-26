Workers within the National Arts theatre, Iganmu, Lagos and its environs have decried the recklessness at which trucks are parked on the axis bridge connecting the area, thereby preventing them from having easy access to their offices.

The National Arts Theatre, Lagos, is a multi-purpose Nigerian national monument that hosted the Festival of Arts and Culture in 1977. The monument is located in Iganmu, Surulere, Lagos.

The workers and other road users, who spoke to a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, said the havoc caused by trucks and trailers within the area had been persistent for a long time.

They said the situation had continued to cause workers to spend long hours on the road on daily basis.

Fidelis Odogwu, a Visual Artist at the Universal Studio of Arts, described the situation as an eyesore, saying: “The National Theatre is supposed to be an edifice that is meant for everyone to enjoy.

“It is really an eyesore to see trailers parked on top and under the bridge everyday causing serious traffic and affecting people’s work.’’

Odogwu also decried the situation where the country lacked a proper railing system to transport goods from the ports.

This, he said, was due to lack of organisation, planning and foresight on the part of the government.

He urged the government to revive the train system to transport goods from the port to decongest the trucks on the roads.

He said: “I see how people move their goods from the wharf in other countries. They make use of the train system. We don’t have a functioning one here in Nigeria that can conveniently transport goods.

“If the truck park which is still under construction is completed today, do not be surprised that you will still see trucks parked on the roads.

“We are a country that is blessed with everything but it is so difficult for us to use our heads. We need to put things in proper perspective and everything will go well.”

Similarly, Victor Omoniyi, Director, National Council for Arts and Culture, Lagos, told NAN that the traffic congestion on the bridges was as a result of a failed rail system.

According to him, the rail system which was used in the 90s to transport goods had long been forgotten and downplayed by the government.

He said: “In the 90s, the bulk of commercial activities were done through the railway system. Breweries had their coaches; they load them and transport them to the East using the rail system.

“Hardly will you see trailers on the roads. But government institutions downplayed the role of the rail system.

“The work trailers are doing now should be done using the train.’’

Omoniyi, however, hoped that when the Apapa truck park is completed, there would be proper planning on exit and arrival of trucks, considering the volume of trade activities in Apapa Wharf.

He said: “If the right authorities do not manage the way trucks come in and go out, there will continuously be chaos. By the time 200 trucks are loaded at the same time, there will be blockage on the road.

“There must be proper planning as to when and how the trucks move.”

NAN also reports that on April 27, the Senate Committee on Works directed that the Apapa Truck Park under construction be completed and handed over to Nigeria Ports Authority for use latest May 2 or May 3.

Momoh Sheidu, Chief Accountant, National Gallery of Arts also said: “Work hours are being spent on the road, which increases the stress level of people moving towards or outside Apapa’’.

He also decried the disturbing reality of the weak bridges constantly flooded by trucks and tankers.

Sheidu urged the Lagos State Government to build more truck parks to add to the existing ones which, according to him, were not being utilised.

He said that he was optimistic that the Lagos State governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would be true to his words and effect the desired change on the bridges.