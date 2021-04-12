Lagos State Women basketball team emerged winner of the 2020 National Sports Festival basketball event after defeating Bayelsa State in the finals played on Monday.

The Lagos ladies, who lost to Kano in their group opener 48-59 points, bounced back pretty well to win their last group game against Nasarawa State before dispatching host, Edo State in the semi-finals 57-45 points.

Having booked a place in the final, it was all about the team from the Centre of Excellence defeating Bayelsa State 47-38 points to claim the much coveted gold medal.

In the third place game, Kano State was too powerful for the Edo State women’s team who they resoundingly defeated 63-40 points to claim the bronze medal.

In the men’s category, after a well fought battle involving Kano, Gombe and Lagos States for the ultimate gold medal, Gombe State emerged 2020 NSF basketball champions.

In the last game of the competition, Gombe State defeated Lagos State 57-49 points as they comfortably led the pack, courtesy of superior points difference over Kano State.

With the result, they edged Kano State to win the race for the gold medal.

Kano State, which missed out of the 2018 edition held in Abuja, settled for silver, while Lagos State finished third.