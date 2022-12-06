Sport

National Sports Festival: Imo boxer slumps, dies inside ring

A boxer has died in the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The boxer, Chukwuemeka Igboanugo who was representing Imo, died after losing a fight in a knockout with Prince Gaby Amagor from Anambra in the 86kg category.

Igboanugo received a punch in the chin and the referee had to stop the fight when he failed to recover.

“He was immediately taken out of the ring for medical treatment before being rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” a boxing official, who spoke on condition of anonymity told our correspondent.



