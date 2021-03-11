The Federal Government has announced that the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged ‘Edo 2020’ will hold from April 2 to April 14 in Edo.

John Joshua-Akanji, Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

NAN also reports that a letter from the Main Organising Committee (MOC) sent to the 36 states sports councils and the FCT indicates that the festival will commence with the opening of the Games Village from April 2 to 3, while the opening ceremony will take place on April 4.

The letter signed by the Secretary of the (MOC), Peter Nelson, indicates that the closing ceremony will be on April 14, while closing of the Games Village will be on April 15.

NAN reports that the last virtual Extra-Ordinary Sports Council Meeting held on Feb. 8 had unanimously agreed that the festival hold in April, while the actual dates are to be communicated later.

The 20th NSF has suffered numerous postponement since 2020 due to COVID-19 and financial constraints by the host, Edo.