The Senate Committee on Nigeria Navy has assured the service of improved funding for operational effectiveness.

Senator George Sekibo, Chairman, Senate Committee on Nigeria Navy, gave the assurance when the committee visited the Naval Headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the Committee was aware of the Nigeria Navy’s challenge of shortage of platforms due to inadequate funding.

“We are aware that you have shortage of platforms; in the next budget, the Nigeria Navy will be adequately funded so that you will have enough platforms.

“We will encourage you, because with the little in your possession, you have been doing your best.

“I want to commend you for your work. We appreciate what you have been doing and we encourage you to do more,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas, had thanked the committee for its unanimous support to the service during the budget defence.

Ibas told the committee that the Nigeria Navy was expecting assorted platforms which included Ships and Aircrafts, in 2020.

He said that the platforms would boost the capacity of service fleet for effective maritime operations.