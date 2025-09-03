National security: Police clamp down on gunrunning, firearms proliferation

The Nigeria Police Force has again recorded outstanding achievements in tackling gunrunning and significantly reducing the proliferation of prohibited firearms and ammunition across the country, making an arrest of 715 armed robbery suspects, 306 kidnappers, 533 Murder/Homicide suspects, 149 suspects for unlawful possession of Firearms, 371 suspects for sexual-related offences, 590 suspected cultists, and 3272 suspects arrested for other various crimes.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, the Force highlighted some of these notable achievements, detailing the coordinated operations carried out particularly by detectives of the IRT, which led to the rescue of victims, the arrest of suspects, and the recovery of several dangerous firearms.

One of such was the arrest of one Jane Anodua.

Sequel to a case reported by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Plateau State, about incessant abduction and sales of children in the state, operatives of the FID-IRT took immediate action, arresting the suspect in Rivers State.

Upon her arrest, the suspect gave relevant information, leading to the successful rescue of two female children, both 10 years old. She further gave a useful confession about the whereabouts of two more children she assisted in trafficking from Plateau State to Imo State. The victims have been rescued and reunited with their parents.

Another significant arrest was that of one Tanfa Binbol ‘m’, which occurred on July 13th 2025, when operatives of the FID-IRT, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted the suspect. Upon his arrest, the suspect was subsequently questioned and confessed to being a gunrunner operating between Taraba and Plateau states.

Further search of the suspect’s premises led to the recovery of 3 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols, and 1 pump-action rifle.

In another related development, on July 27th 2025, at about 11 AM, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of IRT apprehended one Jerauji Ibrahim ‘m’ of Kedeme Demsa LGA, Adamawa state.

Upon his arrest, the suspect was questioned and subsequently confessed to having in his possession two AK-47 rifles. The operatives picked up on this Intel and recovered the arms, along with two magazines and 19 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres.

Furthermore, following up on several other active cases of gunrunning, banditry and illegal possession of firearms, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team were also able to recover 4 AK 47 Rifles, 1 G-3 Rifle, 1 SMG Rifle, 1 Locally Fabricated Pistol, 1 Revolver Ak-47 Rifle, And 1 Revolver Cartridge Rifle from various hideouts of suspected criminals.

The Nigeria Police Force under the esteemed leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, remains firmly committed to its core mandate of safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens, while ensuring that Nigerians can go about their daily activities in peace and without fear of the unknown.

