National Security: CDS urges celebrities, influencers to play active role

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has urged celebrities and influencers with in the Nigerian entertainment industry to play active roles in stimulating public support towards promoting national security.

Irabor made the call at a parley with some selected group artists at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the security of a nation remained the responsibility of every citizen, adding that media personalities were critical stakeholders and vital components in security issues.

Such entertainers, he said, had the capacity to positively influence public perceptions on contemporary security challenges.

This, according to him, will further complement the efforts of the military and other security agencies tasked with the responsibility of ensuring security of lives and property of all citizens.

“We want to win you over to be on the same page with better understanding on issues of insecurity generally,” the CDS noted.

The CDS urged the celebrities to use their overwhelming influence, entertainment platforms and social life to build a better and progressive nation.

The Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, said the nation’s troubling time required all citizens’ supports.

Ogu said it was the opinion of the CDS that people from different works of life, influencers and the Nigerian populace, in general, should be spoken to on the way forward.

“Recognising the influence that you have on the Nigerian populace, especially the youths, we found it necessary that we should speak with you and encourage you to play your own part, so that this country can be a better place for us to live,” he said.