National Secretary: SDP South West leaders reject Agunloye’s appointment

The South West leaders of the Social Democratic Party have rejected the appointment of Dr. Olu Agunloye as the acting National Secretary of the party.

The leaders made this known in a statement by their Spokesperson, Prince Dele Ogunbamerun, on Friday in Akure.

Ogunbamerun is also the Chairman of the Ondo State chapter of the party.

They claimed that Agunloye, a former Minister of State for Defence (Navy), had been suspended by his ward (Ward 10) in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State over alleged anti-party activities.

The party leaders noted that Agunloye’s alleged involvement in anti-party activities and disregard for the party’s constitution were not acceptable, which necessitated his suspension.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Agunloye, who had resigned as the acting National Chairman, was appointed the acting National Secretary of the party.

NAN also reports that the embattled chieftain and former Minister of Power and Steel, said his resignation was to strengthen the party’s chances ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party leaders, however, said that Agunloye’s appointment as National Secretary of the party was null and void following his suspension.

The leaders, however, commended the party for appointing Alhaji Sheu Musa as the acting National Chairman pending its forthcoming congress.

They said: “We hail the emergence of Alhaji Musa Gabam as National Chairman from the position of National Secretary in the absence of the Deputy National Chairmen and after noting the voluntary resignation of Agunloye.

“The emergence of Agunloye as the acting national secretary is on a faulty ground, an insult to the SDP Constitution and embarrassment to party faithful in Ondo State.

“Agunloye has been duly suspended and he cannot be appointed into any position as long as his suspension subsists.”

The party leaders urged the leadership of the SDP to save it from further embarrassment and give the South West the opportunity to nominate a “suitable candidate” for the position of national secretary.

They said: “While resignation is allowed in the constitution of SDP, swapping is totally not part of our constitution.

“The resolution at the National Executive Council (NEC) is that since a presidential candidate is coming from the Southern part of the country, all party positions for the North in the current zoning arrangements should go to the South and vice versa.

“The implications of this is that what moves is position and not individual, and it can only be effected during the congress.

“Now that Dr Agunloye has resigned, he is neither the national chairman nor the national secretary.”