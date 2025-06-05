National Rebirth: Institute speaks on leadership virtues, inducts new members 

Tajudeen Balogun

The Institute of Leadership Coaching and Strategy (ILCS) has said only ethical and moral leadership can build the Nigeria every citizen aspires to have.

This was contained in a press statement the Institute issued on Thursday and obtained by The Eagleonline.

To this end, ILCS urged experts and professionals to work on grooming inspiring, trusted leadership, just as it held its second induction ceremony in Lagos, with the theme: “Ethical Leadership for Societal Impact”.

The Institute, which admitted new members into various established grades during induction ceremony, said that the challenges in many African nations are predominantly attributed to poor leadership.

ILCS observed that leadership is not about title, but inspiring others, driving positive changes and making lasting impact on people and communities, noting that with concern that family, community, and national progress hinge on leadership, citing Malaysia, Singapore, and Canada as examples of ethical leadership success.

The Institute’s President Dr. Olasunkade Azeez noted: “If ethical leadership could transform Singapore from a developing country to a developed nation, and if despite the numerous regional, national and multicultural challenges in Canada, the country became enviable, Nigeria can be built with ethical leadership”.

Olasunkade stated: “Our institute’s vision is to be a leading reference point in responsible leadership, culture and strategy, safety, growth, innovation and accessibility. He further stated that “Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations through cutting-edge knowledge, scheme and best practices to reset and turn around individual and operate on a leading edge, through a leading edge, equity, fairness, technical practices and justice, through advocacy, conversations and through advocacy.

“We are responsible professionals and we are also leaders in causing value change in the economy.

“Leadership is not just about title or position. It is about expanding order, driving positive change and making a lasting impact on the society”.

He charged the new members, saying: “You have demonstrated your commitment to excel and your dedication to shaping the future of leadership with your profound expression or interest to be part of work”.

Olasunkade commended the inductees for showing commitment to excellence and leadership transformation.

The Chairman of the occasion and a former Executive at African Leadership Forum, Dr Ayodele Aderinwale, in his remark posited that a leadership strategist and development expert, said everything rises and falls on leadership, stressing the Nigeria’s urgent need for ethical leaders.

Aderinwale, stated that unless Nigeria produces principled leaders, it cannot achieve the vision of its founding fathers, adding “We now live in a society where shamelessness is a shared value. Ethical conduct is hardly a consideration anymore”.

He called for a visionary society committed to producing trusted, value-driven leaders with discipline, honesty, integrity, and professionalism.

“If we fail to groom young Nigerians with ethical values, the nation will remain stagnant,” said Aderinwale.

Describing the task before ILCS as herculean, he noted that Nigeria had endured too much corruption and unethical conduct, urging ILCS to stay focused on raising a generation of ethical, transformative Nigerian leaders.

Aderinwale reminded the inductees that core values are essential to achieving Nigeria’s collective aspirations.

“This is your chance to walk the tough road with like minds and help create the Nigeria we all desire,” he said.

The Guest Speaker at the induction Ajibola Ponnle, a former Lagos Commissioner, said Nigeria had no reason to be underdeveloped, given its abundant resources, describing leadership and people as the missing links to Nigeria’s sustainable development and growth.

“If we normalise abnormality and remain silent, we will not progress,” Ponnle warned. She praised ILCS for championing ethical leadership, stating that true leadership inspires extraordinary actions from ordinary people”.

“Qualities of a good leader, she said, include ethics, conviction, integrity, empathy, focus, courage, and accountability.

“It won’t be easy, but it’s not impossible,” she added.

The inductees were sworn in by the ILCS President and Chairman of the Governing Council in batches and were admonished to make impact in the society through ethical leadership.

