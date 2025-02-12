National Paramilitary Academy underway, says Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says the Federal Government is set to establish a National Paramilitary Academy.

Tunji-Ojo said this on Wednesday when the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, led a delegation on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

The minister said that President Bola Tinubu at Monday’s Federal Executive Council meeting approved the institution.

According to Tunji-Ojo, there is a need to establish a degree-awarding institution where young citizens will be trained on paramilitary engagement.

He said such a degree-awarding institution, like the Nigerian Defence Academy, would train young persons after securing admissions through the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

“When they come out, they come out as officers, properly trained to contribute their quota to national security,” he said.

The minister further said that the president approved the employment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses to cater for the medical needs of inmates in correctional centres across the country.

He added that there was also presidential approval for the National Youth Service Corps to post medical doctors to correctional centres for the service year.

The minister said this was in realisation of the need to protect the rights of the weakest in society

He also said visa issuance in Nigeria had taken a new dimension, adding that all Nigerian visas will now be applied for online and available to applicants within 48 to 72 hours.

The minister, who reiterated that efforts were in place to sanitise the Private Guard sector, insisted that it should no longer be regarded as a poverty alleviation programme.

“We are ensuring that the sector is structurally built in such a way that it can add value to the security architecture of the country.

“We are in the process of deploying what we call the Guard Management System for the automation of processes along that line,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He acknowledged the support of the president in achieving the mandates of all agencies under the ministry in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda

Also Read:

The minister assured NAN of his support and collaboration, adding that such partnership would offer great opportunities for information dissemination about the activities of the ministry.

“I want to thank you for the collaboration drive because we all understand that nation building is a joint task and all of us must put our heads together to make sure that we deliver,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, Ali said that NAN, being the largest content provider in Africa, was ready to partner with the ministry.

“An important ministry like yours is a ready partner given the volume of work you do, especially concerning immigration and internal security among others, ” Ali said.

He acknowledged the reforms so far in the ministry since the assumption of office of Tunji-Ojo.

” Nigerians, especially those in the Diaspora will now heave a sigh of relief, thanks to the contactless passport initiative which will further position the country as a serious destination for investors.

“Over time, Nigerians who are outside the country have had it tough renewing their passport; so this is a welcome initiative,” he said.

NAN reports that on the Managing Director’s delegation was the Editor-in-Chief, Mufutau Ojo.

Also on the delegation were the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics Department, Kayode Olaitan and Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Hadiza Aliyu-Muhammed among others.

Post Views: 22