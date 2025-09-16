National Ordinance Day: Respect national symbols, NOA urges Nigerians

The National Orientation Agency has charged Nigerians to show greater respect and commitment to the country’s national symbols as the nation marks the 2025 National Ordinance Day on Tuesday.

The NOA has, in recent years, intensified campaigns to instill respect for the National Flag, Anthem, Pledge, Coat of Arms, and other emblems of sovereignty, stressing that these symbols remain central to Nigeria’s unity and identity.

In August 2025, the Agency unveiled a two-week nationwide enlightenment campaign, beginning on August 20, on five thematic areas, including the Nigerian identity project and the national symbols campaign.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Director General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the National Ordinance Day, celebrated annually on September 16, commemorates the handover of Nigeria’s national symbols at independence, and serves as a reminder of the values of unity, discipline, and service that bind the nation together.

“Respect for our national symbols is respect for Nigeria itself. Each time we hoist the flag correctly, recite the pledge sincerely, or sing the anthem with pride, we affirm our loyalty and commitment to the ideals of our nation,” he said.

The DG emphasised that the national symbols were representations of Nigeria’s dignity and sovereignty.

He called on citizens to consciously demonstrate patriotism through their interactions with these symbols, noting that giving proper recognition to the symbols is both a civic responsibility and a demonstration of patriotism.

“Issa-Onilu further encouraged schools, communities, organisations, and government institutions to consciously integrate respect for national symbols into their daily practices, saying this will help deepen national identity and strengthen social cohesion,” the statement read.

The NOA restated its commitment to continuous sensitisation and collaboration with stakeholders nationwide, while also pledging to ensure that Nigerians, especially the younger generation, understand the importance of national symbols and uphold the values they represent.

