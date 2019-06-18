A national newspaper, National Mandate, has hit the newsstands.

The paper, whose vision is to be the best newspaper that provides media content and preserves the socio-cultural and entertainment heritage of Nigeria, is published by Mandate Printing and Publishing limited.

National Mandate is the brainchild of celebrated and experienced journalist, Dave Agwazim, who is the Publisher/Editor-in-chief and MD/CEO of Mandate Printing and Publishing Limited.

Veteran journalist, Akin Disu, is the Editor, while businessman cum philanthropist, Dr. Iyke Kanu, is the Chairman of the media empire.

On the cover of the maiden edition of the weekly 40-page newspaper are scintillating and investigative stories like: Next Level: Economic Situation Worsens… Nigerians Grumble Over Untold Hardship; Lagos Junior League: All Eyes on Sanwo-Olu; Chief Razak Okoya’s Confession, I Get Inspiration From What I Saw In China; Hajia Bola Shagaya Plans Big For 60th Birthday…

Based on values of Excellence, creativity and professionalism, National Mandate is set to create a reliable media empire that will serve as a reference point for investigative journalism at a time when truth and reliability are fast evaporating from the media space in Nigeria, the newspaper said in a statement on Tuesday.

The newspaper hits the newsstand every Monday.