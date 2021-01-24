The sports fraternity has again been thrown into mourning as the Director of Nigeria’s foremost National Institute for Sports, Dr. John Dadi-Mamud, was confirmed dead on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dadi-Mamud, a sports administrator and teacher at NISports, showed no sign of sickness prior to the announcement of his untimely death.

Confirming the news about Dadi-Mamud’s demise, the NISports Registrar, Musibau Adeneye, with a tone dull of grief, said his death was unfortunate.

Adeneye said: “His death came as a rude shock because he showed no sign of illness as at the last Thursday he presided over a management meeting.

“He was dear to all of us at the institute and a father-like figure to the students as well. He will be sorely missed by everyone. This is a sad day.”

Reacting, the Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Debo Oshundun, spared no emotion in describing the untimely passage of the sports enigma, whom he described as a through bred professional.

Oshundun said: “This is a rude shock to all of us all in sports family, coming at a time when we are still mourning the death of another sports icon, Joe Erico, who died late last week.

“Here we are mourning the departure of another of our own.

“This of course is a trying moment for the sports fraternity in general.

“Dadi-Mamud was a known person to me.

“I had a close relationship with him since I was a postgraduate student at the institute.

“He was my lecturer during my post-graduate course.

“Dadi was loved by everyone and he was appointed the Director in the twilight of the last Sports Minister, Solomon Dalong.

“’He was a through bred professional who rose through the ranks.”

Oshundun prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed sports icon.