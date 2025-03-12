National Industrial Court denies reinstating suspended Lagos Assembly Clerk

The National Industrial Court has berated Olalekan Onafeko, suspended Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, for resorting to self-help.

The court said it never ordered the reinstatement of Onafeko as reported by a section of the media.

Onafeko earlier stormed the House and took over the office of the acting Clerk, Taiwo Ottun, claiming the court reinstated him.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, the court said it only asked that parties maintain peace and that none of the parties should ‘do anything that will be detrimental to the peace of the state pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

Before adjourning the matter till March 18, 2025, for hearing of all applications before it, the court expressed surprise that its declaration was misinterpreted by the claimant.

Earlier, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, O.O. Oniyire, informed Justice M.N. Esowe that Onafeko engaged in self-help by breaking down the doors and taking over the office of the acting Clerk of the House.

He also said Onafeko issued press releases and statements claiming to have been reinstated by the court.

He further informed the court that the claimant had resorted to using men of the DSS and the police to harass and intimidate the acting clerk.

On February 20, 2025, the court heard an ex-parte application where Onafeko urged it to restrain the respondents. However, the court restrained itself from granting the claimant’s prayers due to their voluminous nature.

The court specifically stated that “both parties shall maintain the peace and status quo ante bellum pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

