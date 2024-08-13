National Housing Programme: FG gives deadline for payment 

The Federal Government has given the first batch allottees of the National Housing Programme eight weeks to complete their payments or forfeit their allocations.

Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, disclosed this in a statement.

The statement on Monday in Abuja was signed by Salisu Haiba, Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry.

In it, Ogunbiyi stressed that if the qualified subscribers failed to meet up with the eight weeks grace, their allocations would be revoked.

Ogunbiyi recalled that the issuance of the first batch offer of provisional allocation to the outright subscribers of houses under the NHP began in April.

He said the issuance was sequel to the review of the conditions and procedures for the sale of the houses under the NHP, which was conveyed to the allottees on December 29, 2023 via a circular, referenced: DPBH/645/1/43.

He said: “A number of Outright Payment Subscribers have completed their payments, while some have started making deposit payments, but yet to complete their payments.

“By this information, the Ministry is informing all the first batch outright subscribers who are yet to complete their payments for the houses offered them, a grace of eight weeks.

“They are advised to complete all payments within that time. Any subscriber who fails to complete payment within the eight weeks grace period will have the offer revoked.”

Ogunbiyi reminded the subscribers that the initial validity period for the completion of all payments was 90 days.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a total of 8,925 applications were received by the ministry, comprising 1,294 outright payment, 2,408 mortgage and 2,184 rent to own.

