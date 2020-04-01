National Hospital Chief Pharmacist nabbed for allegedly having anal sex with 12-year-old boy

A 42-year-old male resident of Spring Valley Estate of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Pharmacist Abubarkar Mustapha Danraka, has been arrested by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for alleged sodomy.

Dankara, who has a PhD, was arrested after he had anal sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old boy (name withheld).

This offence is contrary to the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.

Danraka, who works at the National Hospital, Abuja as Chief Pharmacist, is currently the Special Assistant (Technical) to the Director General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Abuja.

Apart from being a Pharmacist, Danraka, who hails from Zaria, Kaduna State, is also an Imam in the Mosque within his estate.

Narrating his ordeal, the 12-year-old victim told operatives of NAPTIP that the crime took place on March 21, 2020 at the residence of the suspect.

According to him, after their religious educational programme (Islamiyya) that afternoon, he decided to check on his friend who happens to be a neighbour to the suspect.

On getting there, after several knocks at the door, there was no response, but as he made to leave, the suspect opened his door and beckoned on him.

He subsequently grabbed his hand and took him into his sitting room.

The suspect went further to offer him a glass of water to drink.

Not suspecting any foul play, the boy drank the water and began to feel weak.

In that state of weakness, the suspect overpowered him, laid him on a red settee in his sitting room and forced his penis into his (victim) anus.

After the suspect was done, he asked him to go home with a stern warning not to mention what had happened to anyone.

On getting home, the victim’s mother scolded him about his whereabouts, but noticed her son was uneasy.

She took him into the room, questioned him and he opened up about what had happened to him.

The victim said his mother checked his body and saw sperm content and bruises around his anus region.

She and the father rushed him to the National hospital, Abuja, where he was admitted.

The victim was discharged on March 26, 2020 after spending five days in the hospital.

The suspect, who is currently in NAPTIP’s custody, has denied that no such event occurred.

However, an identification parade was done where a number of men with the height and stature of the suspect were put together, and the victim pointed out the suspect.

Subsequent investigation at the home of the suspect also corroborated the narration of the victim, especially with the colours of the furniture in the suspects’ sitting room as well as the setting of the place.

Further investigations are ongoing.

While reacting to the incident, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, expressed sadness and wondered why a person of Danraka’s should get involved in such a crime.

Okah-Donli however, appealed to parents to always be vigilant on issues of their children.