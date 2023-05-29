National Honours: Buhari elevates Ngige to CON

President Muhammdu Buhari has elevated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, from the Officer of Order of Niger to the next rank of national honour award of Commander Order of the Niger.

Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Oshundun said Ngige is among the serving outgoing ministers who were awarded the second highest National Honour in the Order of Niger category for their immeasurable services to the nation.

He said that Ngige had earlier bagged the Officer Order of the Niger in 2002 for diligence, outstanding and exemplary contributions to the Civil Service of the federation as a Medical Doctor/Administrator.

He said the President had also approved and directed another assignment for Ngige in a special memo from the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, dated May 25.

According to him, Buhari approved the appointment of the Labour and Employment Minister as a Special Envoy of Nigeria (with Ambassadorial Status) to the ILO Conference for the period of June 5 to 15, 2023.

“Thereafter, he will cover the 348th ILO Governing Board meeting, receive the instrument of Chairmanship of the ILO GB billed for the 17th June and perform the day’s function on behalf of Nigeria,” it stated.

Oshundun also said Buhari further directed that the Minister should after performing these international assignments officially hand over the Chairmanship to the Nigeria Mission in Geneva, Switzerland for the next Minister of Labour and Employment to take over.

He added that Nigeria will ascend the Chairmanship of this all important ILO Governing Board on June 17, 2023 for the first time in her history as an independent country.