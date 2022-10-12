National Honour: Singer, Teni trends on social media for snubbing Buhari’s handshake 

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday conferred the National Honours Award on 447 persons at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to the National Honours Award Investiture 2022 Programme, 450 a total of recipients were awarded, making the total number of Nigeria’s national honours awardees 5,341 since 1963.

Of the 450 recipients, six were awarded Grand Commanders of the Order of the Niger, 55 Commanders of the Order of the Federal Republic, 74 Members of the Order of the Federal Republic, 77 Officers of the Order of the Federal Republic, Others are 110 Officers of the Order of the Niger, 55 Members of the Order of the Niger, 65 Commanders of the Order of the Niger, Four Federal Republic Medal- First Class and Four Federal Republic Medal- Second Class FRM II.

In a viral video, one of the awardees, singer Teni failed to greet or shake the President when collecting her award.

After taking a photo with the award with the President, he was about to give the singer a handshake but she walked away swiftly and left Buhari staring at her back in utmost surprise, while he criss crossed his arms.

Her action generated a lot of controversies among Nigerians on social media who either viewed Teni’s conduct as a total disrespect to the office of the President or as commendable to the spirit of activism.

Here are some of the reactions: Okezie Atami, wrote, “Shame On You,Teni..Or Whatever They Call YOU! YOU Are A Disgrace To All Well Trained Nigerians! You DISGRACED yourself and not the office of the President, YOU danced to the tune of our youths who lack manners.

“Shame On You!”

FS Yusuf said, “People are not worried that a failed Minister of Education is getting a national award, they are worried that Paystack Ezra Olubi “didn’t dress to impress their daddy” and Teni didn’t dobalè for emperor Buhari. I don taya for una. I swear.”

Prettyyetty wrote, Teni has not contributed anything to national growth and development to warrant her nomination for a national award and this was why she displayed no respect to the president of the country.

“I won’t even blame her. It’s those that included her name in the list that is at fault.

What has she contributed to entertainment industry when we have Dbanj and many others.”

Duke of Africa wrote, “Teni did what most of your so called celebrities had no guts to do.

“Nigerian youths has constantly received disrespect and abuse from the Nigeria government.

“What does APC blind bats mean that she disrespected the President, I thought they say Respect is reciprocal?”

Vadeboje noted, She doesn’t deserves it they should withdraw if possible, human character matters a lot.

“This is minus to her she will leaves to regret it,” another user.”

Amanda Kayode said that President Buhari deserves no respect from Nigerians considering how his government has made life so terrible for his citizens for the past seven years he assumed office.

She said, “Buhari is the perfect definition of god forbid, bad thing and I don’t understand why Teni should respect the bad thing that god is forbidding.”