National Honour: I’ll sue for defamation if Tinubu lists me for national award – Sowore

A former presidential candidate and Socio-political activist, Omoyele Sowore says he would have taken legal action for defamation if his name is “mistakenly” included in any national honour list released by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu had conferred several distinguished people in the country with various national honours to mark this year’s Democracy day.

The Awardees comprises Nigerians both living and dead, who had contributed to the country’s democratic journey.

Some Nigerians believe that activists like Sowore should have been listed among the awardees.

However, in a post on his official Facebook page on Friday, the former presidential candidate said he would have rejected the award.

Sowore, who is also the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, added that he would not only reject the award but also sue the president for defamation.

“If I were mistakenly included by Tinubu on his ‘National Award’ list, I would not only reject and denounce the award but also take definitive legal action for defamation,” Sowore wrote.

