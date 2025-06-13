National Honour: Family of late Afenifere leader, Ayo Fasanmi, hails President Tinubu over posthumous national award.

The family of the late Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for honouring the patriarch with a posthumous national award.

In a letter dated June 12, 2025, and signed by Folabi Ayo-Fasanmi, son of the late politician, the family conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the President for conferring the prestigious Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) award on Pa Fasanmi, who passed away in 2020.

Describing the recognition as both “timeous and thoughtful,” the family noted that the gesture came just three months ahead of what would have been the late sage’s 100th birthday on September 27, 2025.

“I write on behalf of the Ay o Fasanmi Family to sincerely appreciate your kind gesture of honouring our father,” the letter reads in part. “We are eternally grateful, sir.”

Folabi, a former presidential aide, also praised Tinubu’s leadership over the past two years, acknowledging the administration’s efforts to steer the country through turbulent times.

“May the Lord continue to lead and guard you, as you take giant steps to lift Nigeria out of the woods and doldrums,” he wrote.

Senator Ayo Fasanmi was a respected figure in Nigerian politics, known for his unwavering commitment to democratic ideals and his prominent role as the leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

He served as a lawmaker in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and remained an influential voice in national affairs until his passing at the age of 94.

The national award, part of President Tinubu’s Democracy Day recognitions, is seen as a symbolic nod to the enduring contributions of elder statesmen to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

