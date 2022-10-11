National Honour: Buhari recognises Bagudu’s rice revolution with CON Award

President Muhammadu Bihari has conferred the National Honours Award of the Order of the Niger (CON) on Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, in recognition of his efforts in championing the rice revolution in Nigeria.

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Malam Yahaya Sarki, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi Tuesday.

Sarki said that Bagudu was among the recipients of the CON at the investiture of distinguished personalities by Buhari at the 2022 National Honours Awards Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “The conferment of the award to Bagudu is in recognition of his selfless service to Nigeria particularly the significant role he played in the economic diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

“This is particularly in facilitating the president’s agenda in boosting the rice value chain which culminated into agricultural revolution in Nigeria leading to the country’s food security.

“The governor has played a significant role in the development of Kebbi and Nigeria at large through various agricultural policies and programs.

“The people of Kebbi are proud of his contributions and the other five recipients from the state because of their contributions to the development of the state and the country at various levels.”

Sarki said that the list of National Honors Award recipients from Kebbi included: Bagudu who bagged CON, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, GCON, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, CON and Sen. Yahaya Abubakar, former senate leader, who also received CON.

Other recipients, according to him are: Yakubu Chonoko-Maikyau, SAN, President of NBA who bagged OON, while Malam Muktar Gulma, former Vice Principal of FGGC, Birnin Yauri and now Principal, FGGC Daura, who received MON.