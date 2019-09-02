Chief Eze Duruiheoma, former chairman of National Population Commission, has advocated the adoption of electronic counting for Nigeria.

Duruiheoma made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the use of technology is an indisputable antidote to challenges of over counting in census.

He said: “The problem of over counting will be taken care of with technological inventions now that were not used in 2006 census.

“2006 is a distant time ago, meaning that between then and now, there have been significant technological changes to our advantage.”

The former population commission chief explained that enumerators would be equipped with androids that would reject multiple counting of persons.

He expressed optimism that the next census would be seamless with adoption of technological innovations.

Duruiheoma, who called on the Federal Government to ensure adequate funding of the next exercise, noted that reliable census was costly.

According to him, if government decides to be thrifty with funds, then we may not get the best of the census.

Duruiheoma also said that the ongoing Enumeration Area Demarcation was also a panacea to under-counting.

He explained that carving out of households and buildings for enumeration will go a long way to reduce the challenge of under counting and making census easy.