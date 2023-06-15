National Handball Premier League gets new date

The National Handball Premier League 2023 slated to dunk off on June 30 has been moved to July 1 in Benin City, Edo State.



According to the Secretary General of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Almu Umar Lambu, the reason for the new date was due to logistics.



The games will be played at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the Etete Sports Complex in Benin City, Edo State.