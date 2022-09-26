National grid collapses again, Lagos, others in blackout

Blackout is being experienced in some parts of the country as the national grid has collapsed again.

The national grid is collapsing for the sixth time in 2022.

Announcing the development, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, in a statement, said, “This is to inform you that the outage you are currently experiencing is due to the system collapse of the national grid, which occurred earlier today at 10:50hrs. This has affected the Transmission Stations within our network and resulted in the loss of power supply to our customers. Kindly bear with us as we await the restoration of the grid.”

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc also announced system collapse, adding that the current blackout being currently experienced had affected the entire South-East.

The announcement contained in a statement by the power distribution company issued in Enugu on Monday was signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh.

Eze disclosed that the system collapsed at 10:51 am on Monday, September 26, 2022.

He said, “This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre, Osogbo.”