National Convention: PDP throws contest open

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown open its upcoming elective National Convention, saying all qualified aspirants are free to test their popularity.

The Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, made this known on Monday.

Fintiri spoke at the inaugural meeting of the Protocol Sub-Committee, chaired by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State in Abuja on Monday.

He assured party members of the party that the process would ensure a transparent exercise.

He said: “We are not going to deny anybody going into the election.

“I am going to also ensure, with my advice, that we sit even in the screening committee to see that they don’t do any hanky-panky.

“Everybody that has purchased forms for screening — once he does not have any encumbrances in his documents or in his past lifestyle — will be screened.

“Go and test your popularity on the field.

“Go and test your popularity because we are already finalising the names of the delegates.

“We will make them available and publish the names of the delegates the same way we publish the names of the sub-committees.

“So, you can still move around and canvass for votes.

“It’s not as if we are running a closed system — it’s open.

“So, there’s nothing to worry about.

“It’s a true democracy.

“If you feel you are popular, go to the field and test your strength.

“But I know at the end of the day, those who are most popular, those who will be supported by the majority, will be victorious.”

While assuring the sub-committee of NCOS’s full support, the governor tasked them on commitment and sacrifice.

Fintiri said that the key figures in the sub-committees, comprising former governors, former ministers, and former senators, underscored the high expectations for a successful convention.

He vowed that no stone would be left unturned to organise a successful convention that would produce credible leaders for the party.

He said: “Apart from Islam, PDP is next to any association that I believe has given me everything that I have achieved in life.

“So I will forever remain grateful to this party.”

In his remarks, the sub-committee chairman also advised the committee members to put in their best for a successful convention.

Mutfwang said: “I have always advocated that those who started the PDP will not want or wish that it should die in our time.

“We, therefore, have a responsibility to make sure that we keep the platform alive for the people of Nigeria.”

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the Sub-committee Deputy Chairman, Senator Olalere Oyewunmi, described the inaugural meeting as fruitful, saying that fresh ideas were shared towards a successful convention.

Oyewunmi said that the work of protocol was central to the work of other sub-committees and the success of the convention.

He said: “PDP is known for progress, painstaking arrangement, and very superb political arrangement.

“And the Ibadan that we have chosen is known for political activities in Nigeria.

“So, the people have come up with a lot of ideas on how to make sure that the convention is seamless and rancour-free.”

On her part, the Sub-Committee Secretary, Toyin Balogun, said that Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was ready to host PDP members and citizens participating in the forthcoming convention.

Balogun, who is the Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, stated that the sub-committee was working with all other committees and sub-committees to make the event historic.

She said: “Apart from the fact that Oyo State is renowned for being a hotbed of politics, particularly in the polity, I would say that it is also at a state of readiness to host the notables coming from across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“As we all know, the PDP, I would say, is one of the true parties, political parties that are truly representative of the cross-section of our nation.

“Oyo State is ready to receive the deluge of notables and citizens from all the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT.”