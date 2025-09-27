National Convention: PDP extends forms submission deadline indefinitely

The National Convention Organising Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has extended indefinitely the deadline for the submission of expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants.

The party, in a statement by the Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, said that the deadline had been extended from the earlier announced date of Friday, September 26.

Ologunagba said that the committee is yet to fix another date as deadline, adding that once decided, the date will be made public.

He added that the committee also approved the shifting of the date for the screening of aspirants earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 30.

Ologunagba stated that the extension was necessitated by the need to ensure smooth arrangements for the conduct of the exercise.

He said that the new dates would be communicated in due course, urging all aspirants to note the extension and be guided accordingly.

The party’s national elective convention is fixed for November 15 and November 16 in Ibadan.