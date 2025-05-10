National Communication Team reviews mid-term performance

The National Communication Team chaired by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Friday in Abuja conducted a comprehensive review of its mid-term performance.

The mid-term performance review forms a part of the team’s commitment to transparency and accountability in public communication.

The team evaluated the effectiveness of its strategies in disseminating government policies, programmes, and achievements to Nigerians and the international community.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the Minister expressed profound satisfaction with the growing synergy between key communication stakeholders within the government.

Idris commended the collaborative efforts between the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation Agency as well as the heads of public information agencies, and presidential aides responsible for media, information, strategy, and communication.

He noted that this unity of purpose and coordination had significantly enhanced the quality, coherence, and reach of public messaging on the policies and achievements of the President Bola Tinubu Administration.

According to the Minister, the strengthened partnership has ensured that government communication is more strategic, evidence-based, and responsive to public concerns.

Idris also emphasised that the improved collaboration had contributed to building public trust and increasing awareness of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s impact across critical sectors.

He urged stakeholders to deepen the cooperation, maintain high standards of professionalism, and continue to speak with one voice in promoting the administration’s successes both nationally and internationally.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the National Communication Team resolved to intensify efforts in showcasing the achievements of the Tinubu Administration.

NAN reports that these achievements were in sectors such as rural economy, infrastructure development, agriculture, and ongoing fight against insecurity among others.

The team noted that these areas reflect tangible improvements in the lives of citizens and were central to the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

To complement this effort, the Minister urged the team to fine-tune its strategy toward the continuation of town hall meetings across the states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory.

He said the town hall meetings would serve as platforms for direct interaction between government representatives and the public, thereby fostering transparency, trust, and participatory governance.

Through the expanded outreach, Idris said the National Communication Team reaffirmed its commitment to building an inclusive national conversation.

This, he added, underscored the impact of government efforts while promoting civic participation and national unity.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of NAN, Ali Muhammad Ali; Directors General of Nigerian Television Authority, Abdulhamid Dembos; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Mohammed Bulama; National Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu; Voice of Nigeria, Jibrin Baba Ndace; and Advertising Regulatory Commission of Nigeria, Olalekan Fadolapo.

Others were the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council, Dili Ezegha; Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; and Special Adviser to the President, Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Also present were the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz.

The rest were the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media, Otega Ogra; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Strategic Communication, Linda Akhigbe; and Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Ali Audu.

