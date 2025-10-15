National climate governance ranking : Osun climbs from 30th to 6th position

Governor Ademola Adeleke has announced a new breakthrough as Osun State has been ranked 6th out of 36 states in Nigeria in the 2nd Edition of the Sub-national Climate Governance Performance Ranking Report, an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria with support from the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP).

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of how Nigerian states are implementing climate policies, strengthening institutional frameworks, and driving local climate action.

It serves as a key tool for accountability, innovation, and collaboration toward achieving a sustainable and resilient future for all Nigerians.

In the 2025 edition, Osun State achieved a total score of 265, marking an exceptional leap from 30th position in 2024 to 6th position and emerging as the second-best performing state in the South-West region after Lagos State.

This remarkable improvement underscores the vision and strategic investments of Governor Ademola Adeleke, whose administration has made climate change, circular economy, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability a core pillar of governance and development.

Under the Governor’s leadership, the state has implemented several transformative initiatives, including:

• Increased budgetary allocation to climate change projects and programs;

• Establishment of a Department of Climate Change and Renewable Energy within the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation;

• Implementation and monitoring of climate-related projects across local governments;

• Integration of climate education and environmental awareness into schools;

• Regular capacity building for state and local climate officers; and

• Enhanced coordination and dialogue with the Federal Ministry of Environment and other national/international agencies.

Osun State also ranked high nationwide in online visibility for climate change governance, reflecting growing transparency and public engagement in the state’s environmental programs.

Speaking at the unveiling event held at Bon Hotel Octagon, Abuja, which had in attendance the Minister of Environment, the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), and other distinguished stakeholders, the Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, accompanied by the Director of Climate Change and Renewable Energy, received the award on behalf of the State Government.

They dedicated the achievement to the good people of Osun State and to His Excellency, the Governor, in recognition of his unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action.

Special commendation also goes to the Director-General and Special Envoy of the Governor on Climate Change and Renewable Energy, Professor Chinwe Obuaku-Igwe, whose leadership, resilience, and strategic coordination have been instrumental in positioning Osun State on the national map as a forward-looking and ambitious sub-national actor in climate governance.

Osun State reaffirms its commitment to advancing climate action, renewable energy transition, circular economy initiatives, and sustainable development programs that will ensure a greener, cleaner, and more resilient Osun for present and future generations.