National chairmanship: PDP shuts out Daniel, Agbaje, others

The South West Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has pruned the number of candidates who are vying for the position of the national chairman of the party from the zone to three.

Those favored are a former Minister of Sports and Special Duties and former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja; a former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, Chief Bode George; and a former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

This was contained in a document made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, with a promise to ensure one of the three is adopted as consensus candidate.

A member of the BoT from the South West, Chief Shuaib Oyedokun, signed the document.

The document was dated November 3.

With the adoption of Adedoja, George and Adeniran, the BoT has shut the door against a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja; a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel; a former National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo; the party governorship candidate in the 2015 elections in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje; and Akin-Deko Akintayo, who is from Ondo State.

The BoT said it picked George to represent the Ogun-Lagos axis, while Adedoja is to stand for the election for Osun-Oyo; and Adeniran to represent Ekiti-Ondo.

The caucus said its action was based on the numerous calls and wise counsel from several quarters to prune the contestants to a manageable size.