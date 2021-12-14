National Chairman of PDP predicts Akume’s defection to PDP soon

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has predicted that the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, would soon defect to the party.

Akume, a founding member of the PDP and former Governor of Benue State, defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Ayu stated this on Monday in Gboko during the mega decamping ceremony of the House of Representatives member for Gboko/Tarka constituency, Dr. John Dyegh.

He added: “Your lost son, George Akume, is coming back to the PDP.

“I am saying this based on what I know.

“He will come back to the PDP as a prodigal son.

“I earlier prophesied that Akume would hold broom and he did.

“Now, I am prophesying that he will come back to the PDP.

“When he comes back, do not reject him, but make sure you rehabilitate him because where he is now, he is not thinking straight.

“He was a lost son, a prodigal son.

“Only rehabilitate him and make sure he thinks properly.”

Ayu pointed out that Dyegh was a prodigal son who had seen the light and returned home, urging the PDP to heartily receive and accord him all the necessary support.

Governor Samuel Ortom stated that the APC had failed in all facets, hence the defection of Dyegh and all others into the PDP.

Ortom assured the defectors that they would all be treated fairly.

Earlier, Dyegeh said he took the decision to defect from the APC to the PDP because Ayu is his uncle and the fact that Ortom has been undertaking massive projects in the state.

Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro and Orker Jev in their separate remarks noted that the PDP is large enough to accommodate everyone.

The trio said that there was the need for all to be united to attract democracy dividends to the country and the state.